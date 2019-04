FC Barcelona's forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the 2-0 lead during the Spanish La Liga soccer match against RCD Espanyol at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Mar. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Quique Garcia

Villarreal needs a win against league leader Barcelona in order to be able to end its long-suffering struggle to avoid relegation as the Catalan giant gets closer to a new title.

Villarreal holds the 17th spot in the Spanish league standings, just one place above the relegation zone.