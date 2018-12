Villarreal CF's head coach, Luis Garcia Plaza (C-L), gives instructions to his players during a training session in Vila-Real, Spain, Dec. 12, 2018, on the eve of their UEFA Europa League group stage match against Spartak Moscow. EPA-EFE/DOMENECH CASTELLO

Villarreal's new head coach Luis Garcia Plaza called on his players Wednesday to win the upcoming UEFA Europa League match against Russia's Spartak Moscow.

Villarreal appointed Plaza Monday as the new head coach replacing Javi Calleja before the Yellow Submarine is to play their last Europa League Group G match at home against Spartak Thursday.