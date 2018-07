Mexican defender Miguel Layun during his first training session as new player of Villarreal CF at El Madrigal stadium in Villarreal, eastern Spain, July 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Doemench Castello

Mexican defender Miguel Layun poses for the media during his presentation as new player of Villarreal CF at the El Madrigal stadium in Villarreal, eastern Spain, July 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/DOEMENCH CASTELLO

Villarreal presented newly-signed Mexico international defender Miguel Layun on Tuesday, who said he aspires to help bring home a title for Villarreal for the first time in the La Liga club's history.

The 30-year-old signed from FC Porto and after having played on loan at Sevilla last season, and represented Mexico in both the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cup tournaments.