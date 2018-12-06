Villarreal forward Carlos Bacca (l) celebrates the team's seventh goal in their 8-0 match against Almeria in Copa del Rey competition on Dec. 5, 2018, in Villarreal, Spain. EFE-EPA / Domenech Castello.

Villarreal forward Toko Ekambi (r) celebrates one of his four goals in his team's 8-0 match against Almeria in Copa del Rey competition on Dec. 5, 2018, in Villarreal, Spain. EFE-EPA / Domenech Castello.

Villarreal midfielder Daniel Rabaseda "Raba" (r) fights for the ball with opponent Liangming Lin in his team's 8-0 victory over Almeria in Copa del Rey competition on Dec. 5, 2018, in Villarreal, Spain. EFE-EPA / Domenech Castello.

A stellar performance by Cameroon's Toko Ekambi, who scored four goals, helped bury second-division side Almeria and qualified Villarreal for the knockout stage of the Copa del Rey thanks to an 8-0 victory here Wednesday in the second leg for a 11-3 win on aggregate.

In addition to Ekambi's goals, Carlos Bacca scored twice and Gerard Moreno and Dani Raba notched one each to catapult Javi Calleja's team to victory against an Almeria that started out the match well but gradually deteriorated to the point where they were giving their clearly superior rivals all sorts of scoring chances.