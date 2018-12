Celta Vigo's Brais Mendez (C) leaves the field injured during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match against Villarreal CF at La Ceramica Stadium in Vila-real, eastern Spain, on Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Domenech Castello

Villarreal's Gerard Moreno (L) in action against Celta Vigo's Brais Mendez (R) during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match at La Ceramica Stadium in Vila-real, eastern Spain, on Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Domenech Castello

Villarreal's Mario Gaspar in action against Celta Vigo goalkeeper Ruben Blanco (bottom) during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match at La Ceramica stadium in Vila-real, eastern Spain, on Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Domenech Castello

Villarreal scored two goals in the final 10 minutes of the contest and nearly netted the equalizer, but their comeback fell just short in a 3-2 home loss to Celta Vigo in La Liga Matchday 15 action here Saturday.

Three days after clobbering Almeria 8-0 in a Copa del Rey round of 32 second-leg match, Villarreal was punch-less against Celta's defense for most of the contest at La Ceramica Stadium.