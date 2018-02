Sporting CP Ruben Semedo (L) fights for the ball with Borussia Dortmund's Shinji Kagawa in the UEFA Champions League Group F soccer match, at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Oct. 18, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Villarreal defender Ruben Semedo on Tuesday was arrested by the Civil Guard of Valencia for assaulting and illegally detaining a person, sources related to the investigation told EFE.

Semedo, 23, had previously been taken into custody in Nov. 2017 for his involvement in an incident at the entrance of a night club.