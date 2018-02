Villarreal's player Ruben Semedo sits inside a Civil Guard's car as he leaves the court after testifying, in Liria, Valencia, Spain, Feb 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

A Spanish Civil guard escorts handcuffed Villarreal player Ruben Semedo (L) of Portugal as he arrives to testify to a court in Liria, Valencia, Spain, Feb 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Villarreal's Semedo jailed without bail for attempted murder

A Spanish court sent Villarreal's Portuguese defender Ruben Semedo to jail without bail after being questioned on Thursday.

The judge charged Semedo with attempted murder, illegal detention, illegal possession and carrying of firearms and violent robbery, Valencia's High Court of Justice announced.