Villarreall coach Javier Calleja during training at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow ahead of UEFA Europa League match versus Rangers, Glasgow, Britain, Nov. 28, 2018.

Villarreal on Monday announced it had sacked coach Javier Calleja, with the Spanish club sitting three points above the relegation zone in La Liga.

Calleja took over as Villarreal head coach in Oct. 2017 to replace Fran Escriba.