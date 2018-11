Villarreal's head coach Javi Calleja (R) celebrates the 1-1 during the Spanish La Liga match between Villarreal and Levante at La Ceramica stadium in Vila-real, Castellon, Spain, Nov. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/Domenech Castello

Levante's players celebrate the 0-1 during the Spanish La Liga match between Villarreal and Levante at La Ceramica stadium in Vila-real, Castellon, Spain, Nov. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/Domenech Castello

Alfonso Pedraza netted an equalizer in stoppage time to secure a point for Villarreal as it held visiting Levante to a 1-1 tie in La Liga action, after conceding an own goal in the second half.

Villarreal took the initiative right from the opening whistle against a well-positioned Levante that preferred to sit back and wait for an appropriate chance to surprise the hosts.