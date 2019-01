Argentine midfielder Cristian Espinoza poses during his presentation as new player at Real Valladolid in Valladolid, Spain, April 4, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ R. García

Villarreal announced Wednesday an agreement to send Argentine midfielder Cristian Espinoza to Major League Soccer (MLS) club San Jose Earthquakes on loan till the end of the year.

"Villarreal CF and San Jose Earthquakes have reached an agreement regarding the loan of Argentine winger Cristian Espinoza, who will play for the Californian side until Dec. 31, 2019," the LaLiga team said in a statement. "The loan agreement does not include a purchase option for the player."