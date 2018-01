FC Barcelona's Sergi Busquets (L) vies for the ball with RCD Espanyol's Javi Fuego during the King's Cup quarter-final match between FC Barcelona and Espanyol at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

Spanish midfielder, Javi Fuego (L), smiles during his first training session with Villarreal, next to his new teammate, Russian Denis Cheryshev (C), in Castellon, Valencian Community, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Domenech Castello

Spanish midfielder, Javi Fuego (C), in action during his first training session with Villarreal, next to his new teammate, in Castellon, Valencian Community, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Domenech Castello

Spanish top-flight soccer club Villarreal has signed Espanyol's midfielder Javi Fuego, who is set to join the Yellow Submarines on a contract until 2020, both clubs announced Tuesday.

The 34-year-old defensive midfielder, who has scored 14 goals in 372 professional appearances, was due to begin training with his new teammates as soon as Tuesday morning and was to be officially presented by Villarreal around midday.