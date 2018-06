Villarreal's Gerard Moreno celebrates after scoring the 2-1 lead during the UEFA Europa League soccer match between FC Zurich and Villarreal CF in the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, Switzerland, Nov. 6, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/STEFFEN SCHMIDT

Villarreal announced Tuesday the signing of Spanish striker Gerard Moreno to a five-year contract, after three seasons with Espanyol.

Moreno, 26, was Espanyol's top scorer in the 2017/2018 season, and the club confirmed Villarreal had paid the 20 million termination clause.