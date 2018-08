Villarreal forward Alfonso Pedraza is marked by Real Zaragoza's Pep Biel during a pre-season friendly on Aug. 8, 2018, at Villarreal's training ground in Vila-real, Spain. EPA-EFE/Domenech Castelló

Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals (right) maneuvers around Real Zaragoza's Albert Torras during a pre-season friendly on Aug. 8, 2018, at Villarreal's training ground in Vila-real, Spain. EPA-EFE/Domenech Castello

Real Zaragoza's players celebrate a second-half goal by Pep Biel during a pre-season friendly against Villarreal, a match played on Aug. 8, 2018, at Villarreal's training ground in Vila-real, Spain. EPA-EFE/Domenech Castello

Spanish-league club Villarreal played to a draw for the fifth time in the pre-season, tying second-division side Real Zaragoza 1-1 Wednesday in a friendly match in which the hosts mostly controlled the action but paid the price for a lack of scoring efficiency.

Villarreal dominated possession at the outset of the contest played before around 3,000 fans at its training ground.