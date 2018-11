Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira (Tech3 KTM) in his MotoGP debut during the 2019 tests held at Ricardo Tormo Cheste circuit in Valencia, Spain, Nov. 20 , 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Spanish driver Joan Mir (Suzuki Ecstar) in his MotoGP debut during the 2019 tests held at Ricardo Tormo Cheste circuit in Valencia, Spain, Nov. 20 , 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Spanish driver Jorge Lorenzo is seen with his new Repsol Honda motorbike during the 2019 tests held at Ricardo Tormo Cheste circuit in Valencia, Spain, Nov. 20 , 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Spanish driver Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), the 2018 world champion, during the 2019 tests held at Ricardo Tormo Cheste circuit in Valencia, Spain, Nov. 20 , 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Spanish rider Maverick Viñales (Yamaha) was the fastest in the first day of 2019 MotoGP pre-season training runs held at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo on Tuesday, in the Spanish town of Cheste.

Viñales, who took pole position for the Valencia MotoGP on Saturday, came in first place, ahead of his countryman Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), the 2018 World Champion, and Italian Valentino Rossi (Yamaha Factory Racing), who finished in second and third place respectively.