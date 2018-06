MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain of Repsol Honda Racing Team during a training session for the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Assen at TT circuit in Assen, The Netherlands, June 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Vincent Jannink

Spanish rider Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha) on Friday was fastest in the second free practice session of the Dutch TT, part of the MotoGP World Championship, in the TT Circuit Assen.

Viñales managed to clock a best time of 1:33.378, ahead of Italy's Andrea Iannone (Suzuki) and Iannone's compatriot Danilo Petrucci (Pramac Ducati).