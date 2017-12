Italian Vincenzo Montella, the new head coach of Sevilla FC, smiles during a press conference held at Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, in Seville, southern Spain, Dec. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/JULIO MUNOZ

Italian Vincenzo Montella (C), the new head coach of Sevilla FC, poses with the club's President Jose castro (L) and Sports Director Oscar Arias (R) during his presentation at Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, in Seville, southern Spain, Dec. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/JULIO MUNOZ

Serie A specialist Vincenzo Montella of Italy on Saturday was presented as Sevilla's new coach, succeeding Eduardo Berizzo, who was dismissed last week.

Montella signed an 18-month contract with Sevilla, which currently holds the fifth spot in La Liga's standings, only one month after being fired as the coach of AC Milan.