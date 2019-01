Isco of Spain in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Iran and Spain in Kazan, Russia, June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid reacts during FIFA Club World Cup 2018 final match between Real Madrid and Al Ain FC in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Real Madrid young forward Vinicius Jr. and midfielder Fransico Alarcon, best known as Isco, were included in the squad for Sunday's La Liga game against Real Betis.

The 18-year-old Brazil international, whose participation in the crucial match was in doubt due to a bout of the 'flu, earned a place in the side at Betis after he scored a spectacular volley in Madrid's 3-0 win over Leganes in the Copa del Rey last 16 first leg on Wednesday.