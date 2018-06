Flamengo's Vinicius Junior (L) in action against Palmeiras during a round 12 match of the Brazilian Championship in Sao Paulo, Brasil, June 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra

Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior, who was recently sold by Flamengo to Real Madrid, played Wednesday in what was likely his last match in Brazil before joining the Spanish team.

Vinicius had several opportunities to score against Palmeiras in Sao Paulo's Allianz Parque during the 90 minutes he was on the field, although none came to fruition.