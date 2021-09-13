Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo, in Madrid, 12 September 2021. EFE/ Emilio Naranjo

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga (C) celebrates after scoring the 4-2 goal during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo, in Madrid, 12 September 2021. EFE/ Emilio Naranjo

Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the Spanish capital was the scene on Sunday of a wild and thrilling 5-2 Real Madrid win over Celta, with Vinicius Junior setting the pace for the capital squad, a hat trick by Karim Benzema and the debut (with a goal thrown in) for Eduardo Camavinga, although the team's serious defensive mistakes initially fed the hopes of their rivals for a road win.

The ingredients, however, were once more in place on Real Madrid's home turf, with virtually all of the 19,874 fans cheering loudly and plenty of action - both good and bad - in the frenetic first half.EFE