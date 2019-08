Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr. (L) shares a light moment with defender Marcelo Vieira (R) during a training session at the club's sport complex in Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain, Aug. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Paris Saint Germain player Neymar Jr (C) attends a training session at the Camp des Loges sports complex near Paris, France, Aug. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Brazil national team coach Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, best known as Tite, on Friday called up Real Madrid’s winger Vinicius Junior and Paris Saint Germain forward Neymar for September’s two friendlies against Colombia and Peru.

This is the second time Vinicius has been called up for the first team, although he has yet to make his international debut.