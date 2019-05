(From left) Real Madrid's Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas, Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr., Spanish goalkeeper Mohamed Ramos, Welsh forward Gareth Bale and Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde take part in a training session at club's Valdebebas sport complex, in Madrid, Spain, May 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ballesteros

The return of Brazil’s Vinicius Junior who was sidelined for over two months due to injury could revive Real Madrid after it fell short against Rayo Vallecano last weekend.

Vinicius was the one who inspired hope after the then-coach Santiago Solari gave him an opportunity thanks to his freshness and playing style.