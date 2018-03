Jonatan Alvez (L) of Junior vies for a ball against Marcos Rocha (R) of Palmeiras during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match between Junior FC of Colombia and Palmeiras of Brazil in Barranquilla, Colombia, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE PAYARES

Junior player Yimmi Chara (R) vies for the ball against Palmeiras' player Victor Luis (L) during the match of Copa Libertadores between Junior of Colombia and Palmeiras of Brazil at Barranquilla, Colombia, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE PAYARES

Palmeiras' players celebrate a goal against Junior during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match between Junior F.C. of Colombia and Palmeiras of Brazil in Barranquilla, Colombia, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE PAYARES

Brazilian club Palmeiras got a pair of goals from midfielder Bruno Henrique in a 3-0 away victory here over Colombian side Junior in group-stage action in the 2018 Copa Libertadores.

With the victory in its first round-robin match, Palmeiras is now on top of Group H with three points, two ahead of Argentina's Boca Juniors and Peru's Alianza Lima.