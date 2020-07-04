Sanfrecce Hiroshima's Leandro Pereira scoring his side's third goal during a J1 League soccer match between Vissel Kobe and Sanfrecce Hiroshima at Noevir Stadium in Kobe, western Japan, 04 July 2020. EFE/EPA/BUDDHIKA WEERASINGHE

Vissel Kobe's Sergi Samper (C) in action against Sanfrecce Hiroshima's Hayao Kawabe (R) during a J1 League soccer match between Vissel Kobe and Sanfrecce Hiroshima at Noevir Stadium in Kobe, western Japan, 04 July 2020. EFE/EPA/BUDDHIKA WEERASINGHE

Vissel Kobe's Sergi Samper in action during a J1 League soccer match between Vissel Kobe and Sanfrecce Hiroshima at Noevir Stadium in Kobe, western Japan, 04 July 2020. EFE/EPA/BUDDHIKA WEERASINGHE