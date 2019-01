J-League club Vissel Kobe unveiled its three-pronged offense featuring Andres Iniesta, David Villa and Lukas Podolski, but the Japanese club was unable to put any points on the scoreboard and ended up with a 0-0 tie in a friendly with Major League Soccer (MLS) club Columbus Crew SC in the first contest of a Southern California tour.

Villa played the first 25 minutes of Monday's match in front of just 1,500 fans at Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine, California.