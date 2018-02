Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic (R) and Natalia Voronina of the Olympic Athletes from Russia in action during the Women's Speed Skating 5000 m competition at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

(L-R) Silver medal winner Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic, gold medal winner Esmee Visser of the Netherlands and bronze medal winner Natalia Voronina from the Olympic Athletes of Russia celebrate during the venue ceremony for the Women's Speed Skating 5000 m competition at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Esmee Visser of the Netherlands in action during the Women's Speed Skating 5000 m competition at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Esmee Visser of the Netherlands added yet another speed skating medal to her country's haul at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea on Friday.

Competing at her first Olympics, the 22-year-old posted a time of 6:50,23, ahead of reigning champion Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic in second place, to take the gold.