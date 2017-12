Atletico Madrid's new Spanish player Victor Machin 'Vitolo' (C) poses for the media next to President Enrique Cerezo (L) and Sport Director Jose Luis Perez Caminero (R) during his presentation held at Wanda Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 31, 2017. EPA-EFE/Ballesteros

Atletico Madrid's new Spanish striker Diego Costa (C) poses for the media next to President Enrique Cerezo (L) and Sport Director Jose Luis Perez Caminero (R) during his presentation held at Wanda Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 31, 2017. EPA-EFE/Ballesteros

Victor Machin of Spain, better known as Vitolo, and countryman Diego Costa on Sunday were presented as new players for Atletico Madrid at the club's Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Although Atletico signed both during the summer, they were not able to join their new club immediately due to a FIFA ban that prevented the Spanish club from registering new players.