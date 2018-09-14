Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone on Friday called up 16 players from the first team along with other two from the B sqaud for the upcoming La Liga clash against Eibar.

Four first team players are to be excluded from Simeone's list because of injuries: Colombian defender Santiago Arias had a fractured rib in international play in a friendly against Venezuela; Montenegrin defender Stefan Savic sustained a severe muscle injury while also being on international duty with his national team at the UEFA Nations League; Spanish winger Victor "Vitolo" Machin has been out over a knee injury; and Nikola Kalinic because of a right ankle injury.