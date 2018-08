Italian rider Elia Viviani of Wuick Step celebrates after winning the third stage of the Spanish cycling 'Vuelta' in Mijas, Spain, on Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Manu Bruque

Overall leader Polish Michal Kwiatkowski (2R), riding for Sky, No. 2-ranked Alenjandro Valverde (L), mountain leader Luis Angel Mate (2L), and Belgian rider Laurens de Plus (R) wait for the start of the third stage of the Spanish cycling 'Vuelta' in Mijas, Spain, Aug. 27, 2018. EFE-EPA/Manu Bruque

Italian rider Elia Viviani of Wuick Step (R) wins the third stage of the Spanish cycling 'Vuelta' in Mijas, Spain, Aug. 27, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Manu Bruque

Italian cyclist Elia Viviani (Quick Step) won stage three of the Vuelta a España road race on Monday, while Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) finished 13th but kept the overall lead for the second straight day.

Viviani sprinted across the line to win the hilly 178.2-kilometer stage from Mijas to Alhaurin de la Torre with a time of four hours, 48 minutes and 12 seconds.