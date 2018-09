British rider Simon Yates of the Mitchelton Scott team celebrates on the podium after retaining the overall leader's red jersey following the 10th stage of the Vuelta Spanish cycling race from Salamanca to Fermoselle in Zamora, Spain, Sept. 04, 2018. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque

Italian cyclist Elia Viviani (Quick-Step) won the 10th stage of the 2018 Vuelta a España on Tuesday, while Simon Yates (Mitchelton) of the United Kingdom took the leader's red jersey.

Viviani got his second stage win of this Vuelta after leading during the 177-kilometer stage between Salamanca and Bermillo de Sayago and capping it off with a powerful finish, clocking four hours, eight minutes and eight seconds.