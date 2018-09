New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino of the Dominican Republic reacts after striking out Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts (not pictured) in the seventh inning during an MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit swings through for a solo home run in the fourth inning during an MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit (L) reacts as he passes Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price (R) after hitting a two run home run in the sixth inning during an MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

First baseman Luke Voit hit two home runs while third baseman Miguel Andujar added another on Wednesday to help the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 10-1.

Voit's round-trippers included a solo homer in the fourth inning and a two-run home run in the sixth.