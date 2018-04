Frankfurt's Marco Fabian celebrates after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt in Leverkusen, Germany, April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Eintracht Frankfurt head coach Niko Kovac gestures during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt in Leverkusen, Germany, April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Bayer Leverkusen's Kevin Volland (L) celebrates with his teammates after giving his team a 3-1 lead during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt in Leverkusen, Germany, April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Bayer 04 Leverkusen forward Kevin Volland on Saturday scored a hat-trick to lead his side to a 4-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga 30th round.

Bayer forward Julian Brandt opened the scoring 20 minutes into the match, but Marco Fabian netted the equalizer for Frankfurt just three minutes later.