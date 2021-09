Jessica von Bredow-Werndl of Germany riding TSF Dalera performs in the Dressage Team competition during the Equestrian events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Baji Koen Equestrian Park in Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan, 27 July 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl of Germany riding TSF Dalera of Germany celebrates after wining the gold in the Dressage Team competition during the Equestrian events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Baji Koen Equestrian Park in Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan, 27 July 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Since its inception in 1965, Germany has dominated the European Team Dressage Championships, winning 25 out of 29, the latest being on Wednesday at home in Hagen, thanks to a fine performance by world number one Jessica Von Bredow-Werndl and the legendary Isabell Werth.