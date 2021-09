Great Britain's Charlotte Dujardin riding Gio celebrates the third place after the Grand Prix Freestyle Individual competition during the FEI Dressage European Championship in Hagen am Teutoburger Wald, Germany, 11 September 2021. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Germany's Jessica von Bredow-Werndl of Germany riding TSF Dalera BB performs in the Grand Prix Freestyle Individual competition during the FEI Dressage European Championship in Hagen am Teutoburger Wald, Germany, 11 September 2021. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Denmark's Cathrine Dufour riding Bohemian performs in the Grand Prix Freestyle Individual competition during the FEI Dressage European Championship in Hagen am Teutoburger Wald, Germany, 11 September 2021. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Germany's Jessica von Bredow-Werndl riding TSF Dalera BB celebrates winning the gold medal in the Grand Prix Freestyle Individual competition during the FEI Dressage European Championship in Hagen am Teutoburger Wald, Germany, 11 September 2021. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

German rider Jessica Von Bredow-Werndl continued her domination at the European Dressage Championship in Hagen, Germany on Saturday, chalking up her third gold with a victory in the Grand Prix Freestyle.

Von Bredow-Werndl, 35, riding TSF Dalera BB the previous day won gold in the individual special dressage, while on Wednesday the pair helped Germany bring home the gold in team competition.