Boston Celtics forward Daniel Theis (L) battles with Orlando Magic Center Nikola Vucevic (R) during the second half of the game at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Oct 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (R) goes up the back of Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (C) during the first half of the game at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Oct 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (R) keeps the ball from Orlando Magic center Nikolaus Vucevic (L) during the first half of the game at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Oct 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Forward Nikola Vucevic, with a double-double of 24 points and 12 rebounds, led the Orlando Magic to a 93-90 win against the Boston Celtics Monday.

Along with Vucevic, power-forward Jonathan Isaac also played well inside the paint and scored 18 points and 12 rebounds to contribute to the victory of the Magic (2-2).