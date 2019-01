Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin (R) makes a backhanded shot during the NBA game between the Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Jan 02 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Orlando Magic guard Isaiah Briscoe (R) drives on Chicago Bulls forward Chandler Hutchison (L) during the NBA game between the Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Jan 02 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (L) reaches to block a shot by Chicago Bulls guard Shaquille Harrison (R) during the NBA game between the Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Jan 02 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Chicago Bulls forward Cristiano Felicio of Brazil (R) scores against Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (L) during the NBA game between the Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Jan 02 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Chicago Bulls guard Shaquille Harrison (2-R) shoots between Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (R), Orlando Magic guard Jerian Grant (2-L) and Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (L) during the NBA game between the Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Jan 02 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic posted a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds to help his team secure a 112-84 win over Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

Aaron Gordon scored 18 points and Terrence Ross contributed 15 for Orlando, which has won five of its last 10 games and has a 17-20 record in the championship so far.