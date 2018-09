Movistar riders Nairo Quintana, Alejandro Valverde and director Eusebio Unzué (L to R) during a press conference in Salamanca, Spain on Sept. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Manuel Bruque

Movistar Team Director Eusebio Unzue said the 2018 Vuelta a España road cycling race will be moving into a decisive week following Monday's rest day in Salamanca.

The Spanish director gave his assessment that the race remained fairly equal as it heads into week two, where the route is set to circle through northwest Spain and culminate in three difficult stages in the mountains behind the coastal city of Gijon.