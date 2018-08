Spanish rider Javier Otxoa holds up the time-trial gold medal he won at the 2008 Summer Paralympics, held in the Changping District of northern Beijing, China, Sept. 12, 2008. EPA-EFE/FILE/Javier Regueros

The 2018 Vuelta a España cycling race is set hold one minute of silence in memory of the late Spanish rider Javier Otxoa on the second day of the race, following Saturday's individual time trial.

Otxoa died on Friday aged 43 after a long illness, and is to be honored Sunday as the peloton gathers for the first time in full for the 2018 Veulta, ahead of a 163.5-km stage from Marbella to Caminito del Rey.