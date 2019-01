A sign of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is seen on a wall of the building that houses it in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 09, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The World Anti-Doping Agency decided Tuesday to continue the process to rehabilitate the Russian anti-doping agency despite RUSADA's failure to comply with the deadline given by WADA to provide access to the former's Moscow laboratory.

WADA explained that its decision was based on a recommendation made by WADA's independent Compliance Review Committee during a conference-call meeting Tuesday.