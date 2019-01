General view of a building of the Federal state budgetary institution 'Federal scientific center of physical culture and sport' which houses the former Moscow anti-doping laboratory in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The World Anti-Doping Agency reported Wednesday that it decided to extend its inspection visit to the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA)'s laboratory but denied that Russia had imposed new obstacles to its work.

A three-person team of WADA experts arrived in Moscow on Jan. 10 in order to start testing Russia's main anti-doping laboratory and extract doping analyses data from the lab's computer systems.