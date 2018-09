A plaque of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) seen on a building wall in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 10, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Thursday rehabilitated the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), whose license was suspended three years ago over state-doping accusations.

However, RUSADA is still subject to be suspended again if it does not comply with the conditions of the World agency.