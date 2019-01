Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (L) is defended by Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier III (R) during the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida USA, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis (C) is defended by Miami Heat guard Derrick Jones Jr. (L) and forward Kelly Olynyk (R) of Canada during the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida USA, Jan. 10, 2019.

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (C) is defended by Miami Heat guard Derrick Jones Jr. (L) and forward Bam Adebayo (R) during the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida USA, Jan. 10, 2019.

Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (L) dunks over Boston Celtics forward Daniel Theis (L) during the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida USA, Jan. 10, 2019.

Dwyane Wade scored 19 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead the Miami Heat to a 115-99 victory against the Boston Celtics at the American Airlines Arena on Thursday.

In addtion to Wade, another five players made double-digit scores, including Josh Richardson, who put up 18 points, including four 3-pointers, as well as making six assists.