Everton on Wednesday officially confirmed the signing of Arsenal forward Theo Walcott to a 3 1/2 year contract.
The 28-year-old spent 12 years at Arsenal, scoring 108 goals in 397 matches.
Theo Walcott (C) of Arsenal greets the supporters after winning the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Red Star and Arsenal in Belgrade, Serbia, on Oct. 19, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/Andrej Cukic
Everton on Wednesday officially confirmed the signing of Arsenal forward Theo Walcott to a 3 1/2 year contract.
The 28-year-old spent 12 years at Arsenal, scoring 108 goals in 397 matches.