Wales and France players on the line for the anthem prior to the Rugby World Cup quarter final match between Wales and France in Oita, Japan, 20 October 2019. EPA-EFE/HIROSHI YAMAMURA

Virimi Vakatawa of France (L) runs on his way to score a try against Wales during the Rugby World Cup quarter final match between Wales and France in Oita, Japan, 20 October 2019. EPA-EFE/HIROSHI YAMAMURA

Adam Beard of Wales (R) receives the ball from a line out during the Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between Wales and France in Oita, Japan, 20 October 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Gregory Alldritt of France (C) gestures to the crowd after the Rugby World Cup quarter final match between Wales and France in Oita, Japan, 20 October 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Ross Moriarty of Wales celebrates after scoring a try during the Rugby World Cup quarter final match between Wales and France in Oita, Japan, 20 October 2019. EPA-EFE/HIROSHI YAMAMURA

Team Wales managed on Sunday to secure a place in the Japan Rugby World Cup semifinals after a very balanced game in which Wales beat France by just one point.

The last five minutes of the game that took place at Denko Dome Oita Stadium in the southwestern Japanese city of Oita decided the winner, when Wales scored the decisive point, bringing the score to 20-19.