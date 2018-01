Australian Toby Price of KTM competes during the 13th stage of the 2018 Rally Dakar, between San Juan and Cordoba, in Argentina, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Austrian driver Matthias Walkner of KTM competes during the 13th stage of the 2018 Rally Dakar, between San Juan and Cordoba, in Argentina, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Argentinian Kevin Benavides of Honda competes during the 13th stage of the Rally Dakar 2018, between San Juan and Cordoba, in Argentina, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Matthias Walkner (KTM) is a step closer to becoming the first Austrian to win the motorcycle category at the Dakar Rally after finishing fourth Friday in the penultimate stage.

Though his Australian teammate Toby Price covered the distance between San Juan and Cordoba in the shortest time to post his second stage victory of Dakar 2018, Walkner remains the overall leader.