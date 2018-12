Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (L) in action against Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (R) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Dec 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Brooklyn Nets guard Allen Crabbe (R) in action against the Washington Wizards during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Dec 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Washington Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky (R) of the Czech Republic in action against Brooklyn Nets forward Rodions Kurucs (L) of Latvia during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Dec 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

John Wall posted 30 points and nine assists for the Washington Wizards in their 102-88 win over Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

Bradley Beal scored 22 points and Markieff Morris contributed another 20, helping the Wizards, third in the Southeast Division, improve their record to 9-14.