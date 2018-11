Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal falls into the crowd after saving a ball from going out of bounds against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA basketball game at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, on Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (C) in action against Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (L) and Wizards guard Bradley Beal (R) during the second half of an NBA basketball game at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, on Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall (L) drives to the basket against Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (R) during the first half of an NBA basketball game at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, on Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

John Wall scored 25 points, nine of them over the final 5:16 of regulation, to lead the Washington Wizards to a 117-109 home victory over the Orlando Magic.

The Wizards' dynamic point guard started the final quarter on the bench but returned with 7:22 remaining and the score tied 94-94.