British cyclist Simon Yates, of Mitchelton team, celebrates with the overall leader jersey at the end of the 18th stage of La Vuelta cycling race, a 186.1 km route between Ejea de los Caballeros and Lleida in northeastern Spain, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Manuel Bruque

Belgian cyclist Jelle Wallays, of Lotto-Soudal team, celebrates after winning the 18th stage of La Vuelta cycling race, a 186.1 km route between Ejea de los Caballeros and Lleida in northeastern Spain, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Manuel Bruque

Belgian cyclist Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) on Thursday clinched the 18th stage of the Vuelta a España, while Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) of the United Kingdom remained on top of the general classification.

Wallays, who staged the breakaway of the day alongside two other racers, was the first to cross the finish line of the 186.1 kilometer (115.6-mile) stage with a time of three hours, 57 minutes and 3 seconds.