Tomas Walsh of New Zealand celebrates winning the Men's Shot Put event of the IAAF Athletics World Indoor Championships at Arena Birmingham, in Birmingham, Britain, Mar 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/GERRY PENNY

Tomas Walsh of New Zealand breaks the Championship record in the Men's Shot Put to take gold at the IAAF Athletics World Indoor Championships at Arena Birmingham, Britain, Mar 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/GERRY PENNY

New Zealand shot putter Tomas Walsh on Saturday won his second consecutive gold medal in shot put at the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham, United Kingdom, scoring a tournament record of 22.31 meters.

Since the first edition of the Indoor Championships in Indianapolis in 1987, when German athlete Ulf Timmermann won the title with a distance of 22.24 meters, no athelete had thrown further in the tournament's history - until Walsh.