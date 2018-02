A general view of the Wanda Metropolitan Stadium of Atletico Madrid club located in Madrid, Spain on Feb. 2, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Wanda Metropolitano stadium is to host the Spanish Cup final match between Barcelona and Sevilla, both clubs agreed on Monday.

During a meeting held at the Spanish soccer federation's headquarters, representatives of the two clubs also agreed on Apr. 21 as the date for the title match at Atletico Madrid's newly-built stadium.