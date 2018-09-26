Daria Gavrilova of Australia reacts against Qiang Wang of China during their match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Qiang Wang of China in action against Daria Gavrilova of Australia during their match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China, Sep. 26, 2018.

Qiang Wang of China reacts after defeating Daria Gavrilova of Australia during their match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

China's Qiang Wang continued the dominant form she has shown in recent weeks by defeating Australia's Daria Gavrilova in the third round of the Wuhan Open on Wednesday.

Local favorite Wang won 7-5, 6-2 as she made Gavrilova pay for her wastefulness.